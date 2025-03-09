Suspected drunk driver arrested after wrong-way crash in Detroit, police say; 1 injured

Mom claims child forced to clean urine at school; VA job cuts expected; and more top stories

A suspected drunk driver is in custody after a wrong-way collision on a Detroit freeway early Sunday, according to Michigan State Police.

Officials received multiple calls just after midnight of a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Southfield Freeway.

Troopers were headed to the area when a head-on crash on the freeway near Joy Road was reported to 911 dispatchers.

Michigan State Police say a passenger in the vehicle that wasn't at fault was taken to the hospital for a lower body injury.

The wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, according to authorities.

"There are just too many ways to get around if you decide to drink," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said in a social media post Sunday. "Getting behind the wheel impaired is unacceptable."