Suspected drunk boater crashes into Macomb County Marine patrol boat

Testimony continues in Samantha Woll trial, large St. Clair County fire contained and more stories

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 69-year-old Michigan man was arrested for allegedly operating a boat while drunk and crashing into a Macomb County Marine patrol boat on Friday.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Marine Divison patrol boat 4, docked near the Lake St. Clair entrance, was conducting a violation stop on another boat when it was struck by a Sea Ray Cabin Cruiser operated by the Oak Park man.

The sheriff's office said the Sea Ray boat entered the marina from the lake and traveled "at a rate greater than slow, no wake speed."

"The Sea Ray struck (patrol boat 4) on the port side causing damage to both vessels. The Sea Ray then struck the seawall before coming to rest," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office released body cam footage on social media. You can view the footage below:

MARINE DIVISION PATROL BOAT STRUCK

BY DRUNK VESSEL OPERATORhttps://t.co/pRsjeVwExj pic.twitter.com/jSO7vVCERd — Macomb Sheriff (@MacombSheriff) July 8, 2024

No injuries were reported and the patrol boat remained in service.

Authorities said the man showed signs of intoxication during tests and was arrested for operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor.