Police search for suspect accused of armed robbery at 7-Eleven store in Madison Heights

Police in Madison Heights, Michigan, are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery on Tuesday at a 7-Eleven store.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect is described as a Black man wearing dark colored shoes and pants, and a blue, white and black jacket.

Officers were called at about 6:58 p.m. on Jan. 13 after receiving a 911 call from the store in the 31700 block of John R Road, according to police.

Investigators reviewed a video that shows the suspect walking into the store and gathering items before walking to the register. Police say the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the clerk, stealing money from the register. Police say the suspect ran from the store toward eastbound Whitcomb Avenue.

Madison Heights police released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Spencer at 248-837-2733 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.