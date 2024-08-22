Murder suspect to stand trial in killing of Michigan transgender woman; brother accused of tampering

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Wayne County judge ruled Thursday that there is enough evidence for the man accused of killing a transgender woman in June 2023 at the Woodward Inn in Highland Park to stand trial.

On Tuesday, testimony ended abruptly after the defendant, Carlos Scotland, fell asleep in court.

Despite looking disinterested, he didn't cause a scene on Thursday, but now his brother is in trouble for trying to influence this case.

Earlier in the day, Joshua Martin, 26, was charged with three counts of obstruction of justice and three counts of ''inciting or procuring one to commit perjury'.

Martin, who is already serving time in the Michigan Department of Corrections, allegedly tried to get witnesses to file false statements with police to help his brother out with the alibi.

That, however, didn't impact Scotland's probable cause hearing, where Chief Judge Brigette Officer Holley found enough evidence to charge Scotland with first-degree murder, using a firearm during the crime, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He will not stand trial for the charge of resisting an officer.

During this preliminary examination, Judge Holley heard from just two witnesses; one of them was MSP Detective Sergeant James Plummer, the officer in charge of the investigation.

Plummer detailed that back on June 1, 2023, Scotland met up with Ashia Davis at the Woodward Inn and paid for oral sex.

Forensic evidence revealed Scotland used multiple phone numbers to contact her, which he later deleted—an attempt to cover his tracks.

The prosecution argues that this, along with other actions like bringing a loaded gun and the way he shot the victim, shows that the crime was premeditated.

"He literally shot her execution-style at close range in the back of the head. So again, that goes to the issue of premeditation and deliberation. When he was communicating with the victim prior to going over there, your honor, he armed himself with a gun. He armed himself with a gun and had to make sure it was loaded again, all going to the issue of premeditation and deliberation that was formed as he walked over to meet Ms. Davis," Special Prosecutor Kam Towns, with Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and the Fair Michigan Justice Project, told the court.

The testimony was gut-wrenching for Davis' family and friends.

"It's so terrible to hear what he did to her — the reason that he did it and why he did it — it's so hurtful, and I just can't take it. But I got to for her, and I'm going to make sure that I keep coming back," Madisyn Dwson, one of Davis' close friends, said after the hearing.

Scotland's next court hearing is set for next Thursday at Wayne County Circuit Court, but it may be delayed, given that the court is about to move into its new Criminal Justice Center.