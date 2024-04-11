Highland Park man charged in death of transgender woman to undergo evaluation

Measles confirmed in Detroit child, unsafe levels of lead in Lunchables and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old Highland Park man charged with murder in the 2023 death of 36-year-old Asia Davis is ordered to undergo an evaluation for competency for trial, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office said Carlos Lamar Scotland was referred for evaluation following a preliminary examination hearing on Thursday. The next court hearing is scheduled for July 16.

Scotland was charged in March with first-degree murder, felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting and obstructing a police officer.

"Ms. Davis was a transgender woman of color who was murdered on the first day of Pride Month on June 1, 2023. She was beloved in her community and was known to be a generous and compassionate person, according to her family and many friends. It is alleged that the defendant shot and killed her. At the time of her death, she had recently completed nursing school and was going to start a new job when her life was tragically cut short," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Highland Park police were called to a hotel in the 16300 block of Woodward Avenue, where they found Davis dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutors alleged Scotland shot Davis before leaving the hotel. He was arrested on March 12, 2024, following an investigation by Michigan State Police.

"This charging decision comes after hundreds of hours of work from the investigators at the Michigan State Police (MSP). Our Special Prosecutor Kam Towns has provided legal assistance to MSP and will be prosecuting the case," said Fair Michigan President Alanna Maguire in a statement. Through their dedication and hard work, we can announce these charges. Asia Davis' loved ones deserve to know that justice will be served, and we have never wavered in that commitment. We are proud to partner with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to prosecute homicides such as this."