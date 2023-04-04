Suspect shot in Ferndale after stabbing Wayne County deputy

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a Ferndale man was shot by Wayne County deputies, and two Wayne County deputies were stabbed Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at about 9:33 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at a home at 781 E. Webster in Ferndale.

The Ferndale Police Department says officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an officer-involved shooting in which Wayne County deputies were attempting to arrest a 25-year-old Ferndale man.

According to an update from the Ferndale Police Department, Wayne County deputies fired shots at the man, and then the man stabbed a deputy in the leg with a knife.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. He has not been identified.

According to police, the deputy who sustained the stab wound to the leg is in stable condition. Another deputy sustained an injury to the hand and was also being treated for the injury at a local hospital.

No other information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit is handling the investigation.