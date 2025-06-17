Suspect accused of committing "heinous act" on the run after Detroit police standoff

Detroit police are searching for a suspect wanted for a "heinous" crime.

The investigation led police to a home on Sirron Street, just off of Outer Drive and Van Dyke earlier Tuesday. There were a lot of police vehicles and tactical teams called in for a barricaded subject.

Police left before 3 p.m. because the suspect was not inside the home.

"He's wanted for allegedly committing a very heinous act this early this morning, and we're trying to ensure that he's taken into custody safely. So that the victims of this crime, as well as other members of the community, can rest easy," said Commander Ian Severy with the Detroit Police Department

Severy says officers came to the home around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, and were hoping to catch a suspect wanted for a crime that allegedly happened earlier that day.

Officers breached the Sirron Street home, and that's when they learned there was no one inside. Police say no shots were fired at officers.

Valerie Yancy, who lives nearby, says that as soon as she heard all the noise and saw the police lights, they evacuated their home.

"Seeing that it's that close to the house, it was scary that my kids is here, my disabled cousin. That's why we left, just in case shots get fired or anything. We won't be in the middle of the crossfire, you know, bullets to go anywhere," Yancy said.

Police would not go into details about the crime, but said two victims have been treated at a local hospital.