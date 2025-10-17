Suspect injured while jumping off a roof to evade police in Adrian

A suspect jumped from a rooftop during a narcotics-related search in Adrian, Michigan, causing serious injuries to himself, the Michigan State Police reported.

The search took place Wednesday in the 100 block of South Main Street, MSP said. Detectives from the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) led the investigation with the help of the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, Adrian Police Department and Adrian Fire Department.

Officers confiscated "multiple varieties of narcotics" from the home, state police reported.

During the investigation, one man was taken into custody on multiple outstanding warrants, including absconding from probation.

The second suspect, who police said is currently on parole, sustained significant injuries after jumping from a rooftop in an attempt to evade capture. He was taken to Toledo Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation is continuing, and RHINO detectives said they will work with the Lenawee County Prosecutor's Office to seek charges on possession with intent to deliver narcotics, delivery of narcotics and maintaining a drug house. Police ask that anyone who has information to share about the investigation contact the RHINO office at 517-265-5787 or MSP-RHINO@michigan.gov.