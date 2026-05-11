Suspect in custody in connection with fire at Detroit-area supermarket

One person is in custody as authorities investigate a fire that was discovered Monday morning at a supermarket in Southwest Detroit.

Authorities say the call came in at about 7:45 a.m. involving shopping carts on fire outside E&L Supermercado on West Vernor Highway near Calvary Street.

Alma Ortiz

When first responders arrived on scene, flames were tearing through the front of the building.

"Within minutes, our team had the fire knocked down. Employees were already evacuated, and no fireman were injured," said Detroit Battalion Chief Samuel Vazquez.

Alma Ortiz works across the street at Hacienda Mexican Foods and witnessed the blaze firsthand.

CBS Detroit

"As soon as I opened the door, huge flames were taking over the whole front of the store, and the flames were actually going towards our way. We could feel the heat and the smoke going inside the facility as well," Ortiz said. "I couldn't believe it. I mean, this is such a big store for the community here in southwest. Like, everybody here shops here. This store has been here for years and years and years. It's going to affect a lot of people."

CBS News Detroit spoke to the store's owner, Mike Fienman, off camera. Fienman says the family-owned market was preparing to open, with three to four dozen employees inside. Everyone made it out safely.

Fienman says the fire caused significant water and smoke damage to both the interior and exterior of the building.

CBS Detroit

The incident has left neighbors concerned about their go-to grocery store, which many call a staple in southwest Detroit.

"It's a neighborhood market, so we're going to miss it. They're fresh. You can always depend on them. I hope they quickly recoup," said Detroit resident Josefina.

The Detroit Fire Investigation Division, which is a joint task force of the Detroit Police and Fire Departments, worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the case, the fire department said.

Police obtained security video that helped identify a suspect and arrest the person they believe is responsible for the incident.

Meantime, Fienman tells CBS News Detroit that employees will be well taken care of while repairs are underway, and he hopes to reopen the market in a few weeks.

The incident remains under investigation.