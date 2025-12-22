Suspect fatally shot after Northern Michigan police officer assaulted during traffic stop

A suspect was fatally shot in Alpena County by a police officer who was assaulted during a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle, the Michigan State Police said.

The traffic stop happened on Monday with officers from the Alpena Police Department and troopers from the Michigan State Police checking on a vehicle reported stolen. During the traffic stop on Grant Street near Lawn Street in Alpena Township, a man who was in the vehicle pulled out a knife and injured an Alpena officer.

That officer responded by firing his department-issued weapon and injuring the suspect, troopers said.

The man, identified as a 35-year-old from Alpena, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police officer, who had a laceration injury to a hand, is being treated at an area hospital.

The Michigan State Police's Investigative Response Team and Crime Lab unit assisted with the investigation.

Two officers from the Alpena Police Department are on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete, the Michigan State Police said