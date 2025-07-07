Video shows suspect allegedly attacking Southfield bank employee with hatchet during robbery

Southfield police have arrested a suspect in connection with robbing a PNC Bank and allegedly attacking an employee with a hatchet.

Blake Herring, 22, of Dearborn Heights, is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of assault with intent to murder. Herring was arraigned and given a $2 million bond.

Southfield police showed us the moments just before a PNC Bank employee was hit in the head with a hatchet during a robbery on July 1.

Police say surveillance footage helped them differentiate Herring from a 55-year-old man whom they arrested for a similar incident that happened just minutes before the alleged PNC Bank robbery.

While PNC employees called 911, police say surveillance video showed what was happening inside.

"Herring is armed with what appears to be a handgun and a hatchet. Using advanced technology, we were able to track the bank robbery suspect's movements," said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

Investigators utilized surveillance footage from a nearby Meijer that shows Herring allegedly practicing with the hatchet before eventually purchasing the item roughly two hours before the bank robbery.

Police say the car used during the robbery also belonged to Herring, leading to an arrest on July 2.

"We collected about $2,000 from the apartment, and we collected about $480 from Herring's vehicle as well. We did not locate the hatchet or the firearm that was used," Barren said.

Police say the victim is recovering at home after spending several days in the hospital with serious injuries. Barren says the incident caused mental trauma for those working at the PNC Bank.

Herring is currently being held on bond and is back in court on July 17.