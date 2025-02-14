Suspect arrested for stealing fire engine in Washtenaw County

Road rage in West Bloomfield; bird flu in Monroe County; and more top stories

Road rage in West Bloomfield; bird flu in Monroe County; and more top stories

Road rage in West Bloomfield; bird flu in Monroe County; and more top stories

A suspect was taken into custody after authorities say he stole a fire engine on Friday in Washtenaw County.

Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde said at about 1 p.m., the suspect entered one of the trucks and drove away while firefighters were out on an assignment. Firefighters reported the theft to police, who located the truck going east on Jackson Avenue in Ann Arbor.

Ann Arbor police and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office stopped the truck at Jackson Avenue and Lakeview Drive and arrested the suspect.

An initial investigation did not uncover any damage to the truck or missing equipment, Houde said.

The investigation is ongoing.