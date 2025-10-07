Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect accused of stealing woman's vape pen at gunpoint in Detroit, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and stole her vape pen last month.

The incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 19 in the 2100 block of Gratiot. Police say the suspect allegedly approached the 27-year-old woman with a firearm and announced a robbery.

Police say the suspect then ran away with the woman's vape pen.

Detroit police released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday and are seeking the public's help in identifying the person.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call DPD's seventh precinct at 313-596-5740, Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.

Detroit police search suspect in armed robbery
Detroit Police Department
