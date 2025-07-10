Watch CBS News
Suspect accused of breaking into Michigan home, stealing stack of $2 bills

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
Police in Grandville, Michigan, are investigating a home invasion where a suspect allegedly stole a stack of $2 bills and a roll of $1 coins.

At about 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, police responded to a home in the 4700 block of 36th Street SW. Investigators believe the robbery was targeted. They say the suspect fled the home with the cash.

No one was injured, according to police.

The suspect is described as a White man with blue eyes and wearing all black. Police are seeking anyone in the area who has surveillance footage. Anyone with information can call the Grandville Police Department's tip line at 616-538-6110, option 2. Anonymous tips can also be sent online to Silent Observer.

