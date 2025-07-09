Suspect accused of stabbing 58-year-old man at Ann Arbor plaza

One dead after shooting in Pontiac; Nebraska attorney general sues General Motors; other top stories

One dead after shooting in Pontiac; Nebraska attorney general sues General Motors; other top stories

One dead after shooting in Pontiac; Nebraska attorney general sues General Motors; other top stories

A suspect is in custody was arrested in connection with a stabbing on Monday at Liberty Plaza in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to the park on S. Division Street, where they found a 58-year-old man with a slash wound to his neck. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation. The suspect allegedly pulled out a box cutter and slashed the victim's throat before leaving the scene.

Police found the suspect the next day on July 8. He was identified as 30-year-old Kimani Hamilton, of Ann Arbor.

Hamilton is charged with assault with the intent to murder. He was arraigned at 14A-1 District Court and received a $500,000 cash/surety bond.