Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect accused of stabbing 58-year-old man at Ann Arbor plaza

By Brooklyn Lewis

/ CBS Detroit

One dead after shooting in Pontiac; Nebraska attorney general sues General Motors; other top stories
One dead after shooting in Pontiac; Nebraska attorney general sues General Motors; other top stories 04:00

A suspect is in custody was arrested in connection with a stabbing on Monday at Liberty Plaza in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to the park on S. Division Street, where they found a 58-year-old man with a slash wound to his neck. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation. The suspect allegedly pulled out a box cutter and slashed the victim's throat before leaving the scene.

Police found the suspect the next day on July 8. He was identified as 30-year-old Kimani Hamilton, of Ann Arbor.

Hamilton is charged with assault with the intent to murder. He was arraigned at 14A-1 District Court and received a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.