Suspect in homicide of 3 found dead in burning vehicle in Detroit charged with fleeing police

Suspect in homicide of 3 found dead in burning vehicle in Detroit charged with gun crime

Suspect in homicide of 3 found dead in burning vehicle in Detroit charged with gun crime

Suspect in homicide of 3 found dead in burning vehicle in Detroit charged with gun crime

A suspect in the murder of three people who were found dead in a burning vehicle in Detroit early Sunday morning has been charged with fleeing from Detroit police officers.

Edward Delorean Redding, 29, of Detroit, is charged with one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He's expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Redding was also arraigned Tuesday in federal court on one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

On April 6 at about 5:54 a.m., Detroit fire crews responded to a vehicle fire at the intersection of 30th Street and Milford Street.

According to a criminal complaint, detectives identified a silver 2009 Saturn Vue, which is registered to Redding, as having been driving in tandem with the victim's vehicle about 25 minutes before a 911 call was placed Sunday reporting the burning vehicle. The Saturn was reportedly seen leaving the area shortly after the 911 call.

Detroit police later found the Saturn at about 3:45 p.m. Sunday traveling southbound on I-75 near Schaefer Highway. While police attempted a traffic stop, Redding fled officers.

Redding allegedly ran two red lights after exiting onto Shaefer and eventually crashed into a median and ran away from his car. He was ultimately arrested by troopers a short distance from his vehicle.

While searching the Saturn, investigators reportedly found a "black Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver in a brown bag on the front passenger side floor. Investigators also found documents with Redding's name inside a passenger compartment.

Officials say Redding admitted that he bought the Saturn after he was released from prison.

Redding was previously convicted in February 2011 of carjacking, armed robbery and felony firearm in Wayne County and sentenced to 11 to 22 years in prison. He was paroled on July 9, 2024.

Redding has not been charged in connection with the triple homicide. Police have not identified the three victims found in the burning vehicle.