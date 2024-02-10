Who's performing at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show? Here's a full list of performers

Usher's ultimate stage Usher promises historic Super Bowl halftime show performance 06:50

Usher is headlining the Super Bowl 58 halftime show in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 — but he's not the only performer football fans will get to see singing as part of festivities surrounding the 2024 big game.

Here's who will be performing on Super Bowl Sunday, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl halftime show for 2024?

Usher's performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show was first announced in September.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said at the time.

In an interview on CBS "Sunday Morning," he said it's a moment he's dreamed of for most of his professional life.

"You know, everybody says they want to win a Grammy, or they want to win an Oscar, or a Tony, or an Emmy. A Super Bowl is something that everybody wants to play," he said. "And here it is. It happened."

Usher is headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The eight-time Grammy winner has been a hot ticket in Las Vegas for the past year with a residency that surpassed all expectations, and he says the greats who've come before him are always on his mind.

"I mean the history of African Americans who had to perform here and couldn't go through the actual casinos… now, to be here, the residency, it's like, man. What a whirlwind," he said.

In an interview with "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, Usher shared a piece of advice he got from JAY-Z, the Super Bowl's live music entertainment strategist.

"He left it to me to, you know, make sure that I didn't miss the culture. That's the one thing that he said. 'You know, we're doing this for the culture,'" Usher said. "'I want you to play the ones that we — that we love, that we know you for. Give 'em the moments that they, you know, look forward to seeing,'" like, 'Go for the culture.' And I'm like, 'All right, I got you.'"

Shaheem Sanchez will also perform an American Sign Language rendition of the halftime performance. In late January, the NFL announced that Tiësto would be the "first in-game DJ" for the Super Bowl. The Associated Press reported on Friday Tiësto has withdrawn from performing at Sunday's Super Bowl due to an undisclosed family matter.

The NFL has not yet said if any other artists will join Usher on stage.

Usher previously appeared at the Super Bowl as a guest during the Black Eyed Peas' halftime show in 2011.

Who is singing the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl?

Country music icon and Grammy Award winner Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl. While this is McEntire's first-ever Super Bowl performance, she told "CBS Mornings" that she's been singing the national anthem for decades, so she said she feels comfortable getting ready.

"You just warm up like you do a concert and sing it about five or six times, and get in there, and do it," McEntire said.

McEntire isn't the only one singing before the game kicks off. Rapper Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful" and singer Andra Day will take the stage for "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which is often referred to as the Black national anthem, as part of the pregame performances.

"Peace & Blessings!!! Performing the Anthem at the SuperBowl yall! Grateful! Thank You God," Day said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

There will also be American Sign Language performances for each song. Actor Daniel Durant, who started in the film "CODA," will perform the national anthem in ASL. Actress, model and dancer Anjel Piñero will sign "America the Beautiful;" and Shaheem Sanchez, actor and choreographer, will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Full list of Super Bowl performers announced for 2024



Usher - The singer will headline the halftime show. The NFL has not yet said if any other artists will join Usher on stage.

- The singer will headline the halftime show. The NFL has not yet said if any other artists will join Usher on stage. Tiësto - Slated to DJ a player warm-up and during featured breaks within the Super Bowl, the Associated Press reported on Friday Tiësto has withdrawn from performing at Sunday's Super Bowl due to an undisclosed family matter.

- Slated to DJ a player warm-up and during featured breaks within the Super Bowl, the Associated Press reported on Friday Tiësto has withdrawn from performing at Sunday's Super Bowl due to an undisclosed family matter. Reba McEntire - The country music icon will sing the national anthem during her first-ever Super Bowl performance .

The country music icon will sing the national anthem during her first-ever Super Bowl performance Daniel Durant - The actor will sign the national anthem in an American Sign Language performance.

- The actor will sign the national anthem in an American Sign Language performance. Post Malone - The rapper will sing "America the Beautiful."

- The rapper will sing "America the Beautiful." Anjel Piñero - The actress, model and dancer will sign the national anthem in an American Sign Language performance.

- The actress, model and dancer will sign the national anthem in an American Sign Language performance. Andra Day - The singer will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

- The singer will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Shaheem Sanchez - The actor and choreographer will sign Lift Every Voice and Sing in an American Sign Language performance. Later, Sanchez will perform a sign language rendition of the halftime performance.

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 11, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.