Sunken boat pulled out of Pere Marquette Lake in West Michigan

A sunken vessel was pulled out from Pere Marquette Lake in West Michigan Monday, through the work of multiple emergency agencies.

The initial efforts included Zupin Crane, Lake Street Marina, Ludington Police Department and the Mason County Sheriff's Office Dive Team.

A sunken vessel was pulled May 5, 2025, out of Pere Marquette Lake in West Michigan. Ludington Police Department

During the initial recovery operations involving those local agencies, the crews noticed a leak of oil or fuel that was beyond the capacity of their equipment on hand. That's when the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy along with the U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee were notified and got involved.

The Coast Guard provided oil containment boom equipment, which was used to absorb and contain the leaked fluid.

"The source of the oil and fuel leak has since been removed from the water. However, the containment boom will remain in place for several days to ensure that any residual fluids are fully absorbed and do not pose a risk to the local ecosystem," the press release said.

"We are grateful for the professional response of all agencies and partners involved in the operation. Their efforts were instrumental in securing the vessel and protecting the surrounding environment.

"The City of Ludington funded the recovery operation and will seek full reimbursement from the vessel owner."

