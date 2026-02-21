Substance in envelope sent to Oakland County Republican Party headquarters found not to be hazardous

A powdery substance in an envelope that was sent to the Oakland County Republican Party headquarters in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, has been deemed not to be hazardous, police said Saturday.

Officers responded to the office on the 42000 block of Woodward Avenue on Friday around 2 p.m. for a report of a suspicious package, subsequently seizing the envelope.

The political organization said on social media that it closed its headquarters after receiving the package and staff "immediately implemented established security protocols."

The substance inside the envelope was found to be nonhazardous after testing, according to authorities.

"We do not believe this is an isolated incident and may be connected to other suspicious packages sent to GOP affiliations in Michigan," police said in a news release.

Brian Szmytke, senior advisor with the Oakland County Republican Party, said their security contractors and staff are looking into the incident with local and federal authorities. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

The group said its office will be closed through the weekend and that it's taking steps to "further harden the building against all manner of attack to ensure the safety" of volunteers.

According to the organization, elected officials and volunteers have "faced escalating hostility" over the past several months.

The Michigan Democratic Party said in a written statement that it's "appalled" by the incident.

"Political violence of any form is unacceptable and goes against who we are as Americans. We are hopeful that whoever is responsible for this disturbing incident is quickly identified and held accountable," the Democratic organization said.

Note: The attached video first aired on Feb. 20, 2026.