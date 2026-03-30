Student placed on probation after stabbing at Detroit elementary-middle school

The 13-year-old girl charged after a stabbing at an elementary-middle school in Detroit has been placed on probation, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The student had pleaded no contest to assault with intent to do great bodily harm, according to the prosecutor's office. A related charge of possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone was dismissed and she is now on probation.

In the meantime, her mother, Lacara Anita Parks, is scheduled for a review hearing on May 4. The mother was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone. She was placed on probation and issued fines after a sentencing hearing on Feb. 2 in 36th District Court in Detroit, court records show.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that the teen and another student were attending Gompers Elementary-Middle School in Detroit on the morning of Oct. 8, when Parks gave her daughter a pocketknife on school property to be used if she needed to defend herself while returning home from school.

A short while later, prosecutors say the teen stabbed the victim several times with the pocketknife, injuring her.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 14, 2025.