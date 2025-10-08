Mother, child arrested after student stabbed at Detroit's Gompers Elementary-Middle School, officials say

A mother and her child were arrested after a student was stabbed on Wednesday at a school in Detroit, officials say.

The incident happened at the Gompers Elementary-Middle School, where officials say the mother allegedly gave the child a knife and the child attacked a fellow student.

The student who was attacked was listed in stable condition. School officials say they are unaware of any other students targeted in the attack.

Officials say the metal detector went off when the mother entered the school, but a security guard failed to search her. The security guard was removed from the school pending an investigation. School officials say the individual could be terminated.

Officials say classes are cancelled on Thursday "to ensure safety protocols are in place at the school." Additionally, a family meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.