Student finds cartridge case at Michigan's Rosveille High School, officials say

An investigation is underway after officials at Roseville High School say a student found a cartridge case.

According to a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, the school says the student who found the case turned it over to a teacher, who then notified administrators. It is unclear where the case was found and who brought it.

School officials say they contacted police and removed students from the area.

"We send great thanks to the Roseville Police Department who responded promptly, launched their investigation, and remained onsite to ensure the building is secure and safe," the school said. "School administration will continue to work with and assist the RPD in the investigation."

"This is a great opportunity to remind families to keep firearms and ammunition in the home properly secured to keep everyone safe," the school added.

The school urges students to share their concerns with Roseville police or through OK2Say.