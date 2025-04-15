Injuries reported after student fight at Cambridge Alternative High School

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories

Multiple students and staff were reported injured in the aftermath of a fight involving a knife Tuesday morning at Cambridge Alternative High School in Garden City, Michigan.

Dr. Stanley Szczotka, director of student services for Garden City Schools, related the circumstances in a letter sent to families.

During a fight between students, one student brandished a knife, the letter said.

The response included placing the building in lockdown, he said, in keeping with Garden City Schools' Emergency Operations Plan.

"Thanks to the swift and decisive actions of our staff, supported by the Garden City Police Department, the situation was quickly de-escalated and contained. We are relieved to report that student injuries appear to be minor, though some staff members sustained injuries. We are deeply grateful for the prompt response of all involved in ensuring the safety of our students and staff," Szczotka.

The school, which is on Cambridge Street in Garden City, offers high school credit classes on a variety of schedules with a trimester grading period. Any student from Wayne County can transfer into the campus.