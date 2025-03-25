Street closures in effect for water main replacement in Northville

Farmington Hills homeowners fed up with deer overpopulation and more top stories

Some street closures have been posted in Northville, Michigan, because of water main installation.

The replacement work involves 1,300 feet of water main, along East Cady Street, city officials said in Tuesday's announcement.

As a result of the utility work, the following lane and road closures are effective until further notice:

Cady Street between Center Street and Hutton will be open only to one-way traffic in the westbound direction.

Cady Street between Hutton and Griswold will be fully closed.

Hutton Street between Main Street and Cady Street will be open only for one-way traffic in the southbound direction. The east lane will be reserved for school drop off and pickup only.

Church Street between Main Street and Cady Street is open to local traffic only, allowing for traffic in both directions. The outlet to Cady Street will be closed and some spaces normally used for parking will be reserved along Church Street to allow space for vehicles to turn around and exit to Main Street.