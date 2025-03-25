Watch CBS News
Local News

Street closures in effect for water main replacement in Northville

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Farmington Hills homeowners fed up with deer overpopulation and more top stories
Farmington Hills homeowners fed up with deer overpopulation and more top stories 04:00

Some street closures have been posted in Northville, Michigan, because of water main installation. 

The replacement work involves 1,300 feet of water main, along East Cady Street, city officials said in Tuesday's announcement. 

As a result of the utility work, the following lane and road closures are effective until further notice: 

  • Cady Street between Center Street and Hutton will be open only to one-way traffic in the westbound direction. 
  • Cady Street between Hutton and Griswold will be fully closed. 
  • Hutton Street between Main Street and Cady Street will be open only for one-way traffic in the southbound direction. The east lane will be reserved for school drop off and pickup only. 
  • Church Street between Main Street and Cady Street is open to local traffic only, allowing for traffic in both directions. The outlet to Cady Street will be closed and some spaces normally used for parking will be reserved along Church Street to allow space for vehicles to turn around and exit to Main Street. 
Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.