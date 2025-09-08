Stray bullet strikes Detroit firehouse on Whittier Street, no injuries reported

Car slams into building during fatal crash; Lions fans optimistic despite loss; other top stories

A stray bullet struck a Detroit Fire Department station Sunday night, the fire chief reported.

The bullet went through a window at the Station 58 building at 10801 Whittier Street about 8:30 p.m.

"Thankfully, no one inside was injured. While we are grateful our members are safe, this incident is a stark reminder of the dangers that reckless gunfire poses to everyone in our community," fire chief David Nelson said.

"Detroit firefighters dedicate their lives to protecting our residents, and they should never have to worry about their own safety while inside their station. We are working closely with the Detroit Police Department as they investigate this matter, and we urge anyone with information to come forward."