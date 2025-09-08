Watch CBS News
Stray bullet strikes Detroit firehouse on Whittier Street, no injuries reported

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
A stray bullet struck a Detroit Fire Department station Sunday night, the fire chief reported. 

The bullet went through a window at the Station 58 building at 10801 Whittier Street about 8:30 p.m. 

"Thankfully, no one inside was injured. While we are grateful our members are safe, this incident is a stark reminder of the dangers that reckless gunfire poses to everyone in our community," fire chief David Nelson said. 

"Detroit firefighters dedicate their lives to protecting our residents, and they should never have to worry about their own safety while inside their station. We are working closely with the Detroit Police Department as they investigate this matter, and we urge anyone with information to come forward." 

