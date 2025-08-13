Stormy weather results in thousands of power outages in Metro Detroit

Thousands of Southeast Michigan residents remained without power Wednesday morning in the aftermath of winds and rain that hit across the region Tuesday.

DTE Energy, whose service area includes most of the Metro Detroit area, listed about 6,000 customers without power at 6 a.m. on its outage map. That's an improvement from about 10 p.m. Tuesday, when as many as 15,000 DTE customers were affected.

On a county-by-county basis, the PowerOutage.US site showed that Oakland, Macomb and Genesee counties were the areas most affected by outages.

Consumers Energy, whose service area includes parts of Monroe and Lenawee counties, did not have show any lingering power outages on its map Wednesday morning for those communities.