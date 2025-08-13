Watch CBS News
Stormy weather results in thousands of power outages in Metro Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Thousands of Southeast Michigan residents remained without power Wednesday morning in the aftermath of winds and rain that hit across the region Tuesday. 

DTE Energy, whose service area includes most of the Metro Detroit area, listed about 6,000 customers without power at 6 a.m. on its outage map. That's an improvement from about 10 p.m. Tuesday, when as many as 15,000 DTE customers were affected.  

On a county-by-county basis, the PowerOutage.US site showed that Oakland, Macomb and Genesee counties were the areas most affected by outages. 

Consumers Energy, whose service area includes parts of Monroe and Lenawee counties, did not have show any lingering power outages on its map Wednesday morning for those communities. 

