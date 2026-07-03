Storms expected to drop on Friday as heat remains in Southeast Michigan

Temperatures remain hot on Friday in Southeast Michigan, with storms expected in the evening to finally cool us down.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a 2 out of 5 risk category for strong-to-severe storms in our southern counties. Friday afternoon and evening are the main windows for storms to try to pop.

Any storms that do occur would have a risk of heavy rainfall, strong winds and larger hail.

The weekend looks much better from a temperature standpoint, but if you are traveling, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Temperatures remain warm throughout the state. Cooler conditions build in for the Upper Peninsula this weekend after they also roasted throughout the week.

Watch for temperatures in the 60s toward Lake Superior and the 70s on the southern shore.

Both Saturday and Sunday also continue to hold rain chances across the Mitten, with a larger focus to the south at first, and some more in northern Michigan possible.

The Upper Peninsula will largely remain dry after experiencing severe weather for several days this week.

Enjoy your holiday weekend and the cooler air returning.