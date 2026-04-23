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Storms return to Southeast Michigan on Friday, cooldown expected for weekend

By
Vytas Reid
Vytas Reid
Meteorologist
Vytas Reid joins the CBS Detroit team as a meteorologist, having previously worked in West Palm Beach, Florida, as well as Baltimore and Flint.
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Vytas Reid

/ CBS Detroit

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A few strong thunderstorms are possible across Southeast Michigan on Friday as a warm, somewhat unstable air mass lingers ahead of an approaching system.

While much of the day may stay dry or only partly cloudy, storm chances are expected to increase later in the day, especially into the evening and overnight, with some guidance suggesting the better window for any stronger activity arrives after sunset as showers and storms become more numerous.

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NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Any storms that do develop could bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds, though the overall severe threat appears limited at this time.

Behind the system, a noticeable cooldown is expected for the weekend.

Temperatures should reach around 73 degrees on Friday, fall back to the low- to mid-60s by Saturday, and reach around 65 degrees by Sunday.

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