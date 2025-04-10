Multiple fire departments responded to storage barn fire in Monroe County

Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories

One firefighter was checked by medics on scene while working at a barn fire in Monroe County's Ida Township, local officials reported.

The call was placed about 9 a.m. Wednesday regarding a barn fire in progress in the 1900 block of Geiger Road. When Ida Township firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a storage barn on the property.

Additional departments were called to assist, and crews remained on scene for about 3 ½ hours. At one point, Ida firefighters brought in an excavator to tear apart the building so that crews could reach the fire.

The only injury reported was to a firefighter who was checked on scene by EMS, but that person returned to duty immediately afterwards.

Ida was assisted by the Dundee, Summerfield Township, Bedford Township, Monroe Township, Exeter Township and London-Maybee-Raisinville fire departments. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Road Commission and Monroe Community Ambulance also were on scene.