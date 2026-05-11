Stolen Jeep used to ram into Monroe Township cannabis dispensary, deputies say

Fire alarms sounded from a cannabis dispensary in Monroe County, Michigan, after a stolen sport utility vehicle rammed into the building early Sunday.

At least two people were seen running away from the building after the incident at Pure Cannabis, 15311 S. Dixie Highway in Monroe Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Monroe County Dispatch received reports about 1:04 a.m. Sunday that a vehicle crashed into the store, and that the incident appeared to be on purpose. Witnesses reported seeing at least two people run away from the store, southbound, and then getting into a dark-colored vehicle that was waiting for them.

Shortly after the initial report, dispatchers then received fire alarms from the building.

When deputies arrived, they found a maroon-colored Jeep Cherokee partially inside the store, along with fire suppression sprinklers extinguishing the fire.

"Our sprinkler system didn't fail! We are so thankful for how they function!" the shop posted on its social media.

The Jeep Cherokee was later determined to have been stolen out of Detroit.

The Monroe County Sheriff's K-9 team searched the area, and deputies found items that were possibly dropped by the suspects. Additional evidence was found inside the building.

The Monroe Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating and ask that anyone with information that can assist in the case call the detective bureau at 734-240-7530. Tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.