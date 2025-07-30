Watch CBS News
Stolen 1997 Ford Mustang convertible pulled from Belleville Lake

Joseph Buczek
A stolen 1997 Ford Mustang was pulled from a Wayne County lake earlier this week. 

The Van Buren Township Public Safety's Dive team recovered the red convertible from Belleville Lake near Rawsonville Road on July 28. 

Police say the car appears to have been in the lake for several years and that it was previously reported stolen. 

Authorities are searching for information about the vehicle beyond what the Mustang's VIN can provide. 

Anyone with information on the Mustang or how the vehicle ended up in Belleville Lake is asked to contact Van Buren Township Sergeant Jeff Stanton at jstanton@vbtmi.gov

