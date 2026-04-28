Stevens, Dingell introduce House bill supporting automotive innovation, research

Two of Michigan's congressional representatives introduced a bill aimed at supporting Michigan's role in automotive innovation and manufacturing.

Rep. Haley Stevens, District 11, and Rep. Debbie Dingell, District 6, both Democrats, have introduced the Shifting Forward Vehicle Technologies Research and Development Act. The bill calls for investments into research, workforce and infrastructure into the automotive industry.

The two paired up on a similar bill under the same name in 2022. That session's HR 9022 was referred to the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, but did not move forward through the legislature at that time.

"Michigan put the word on wheels, and we are going to lead the auto industry's future," Stevens said. "This bill is about protecting good-paying jobs, strengthening our supply chains, and making sure the next generation of vehicles is designed, engineered, and built right here in Michigan."

"Innovation has always defined the American auto industry, and that must remain the case as we confront the climate crisis. This bill invests in the research and development needed to improve vehicle efficiency, strengthen domestic supply chains, and produce cutting-edge clean vehicle technology," Dingell said.

The investments called for focus on "next generation vehicle technologies" such as batteries, electrification and alternative fuels.

The 2026 bill calls for expanding efforts on cybersecurity, physical security and system performance.

It also calls for workforce advisory structures and supporting research.