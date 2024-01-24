Former Wayne County judicial assistant arraigned for alleged embezzlement

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Steven Allen, 42, of Detroit was arraigned on charges of alleged embezzlement from a judge, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

According to Nessel, Allen was arraigned on one count of each:

Embezzlement, $50,000-$100,000

Using a computer to commit a crime

Forgery of bank bills/promissory notes

Stealing or retaining without consent a financial transaction device

Allen was employed as a judicial assistant serving a judge in the 3rd Circuit Court in Wayne County from 2018 to 2022, according to Nessel.

During this time, he is accused of illegally obtaining an ATM card associated with the judge's accounts, wrongfully made withdrawals, and purchases, and forging checks presented to the victim to conceal his thefts, Nessel said.

The victim became aware of missing funds when they were notified of delinquent taxes on a secondary property, Nessel said.

Allen made the checks look like they were sent to satisfy the tax, according to Nessel.

"Everyone should exercise extreme caution in who you permit to access your financial accounts," Nessel said. "Even judges are not immune to theft, embezzlement, and fraud perpetrated against them by those they trust the most. Truly anyone can fall victim to financial exploitation crimes."

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 29 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 5.