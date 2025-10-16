Sterling Heights woman wins $25K a year for life in Lucky for Life drawing

A Metro Detroit woman won a runner-up prize of $25,000 a year in the Lucky for Life Michigan Lottery game.

Anita Yousif, 42, of Sterling Heights, bought her Lucky for Life ticket at Mound Fuel Stop on 15 Mile Road in Sterling Heights, the Michigan Lottery said. The five white balls drawn September 25 were 05-07-19-28-34, which matched the numbers on her ticket.

A few days later, she checked her ticket by scanning it on the Michigan Lottery app.

"When I realized how much I'd won, I couldn't believe it! It's hard to explain the feeling because I'm still trying to comprehend it," Yousif told lottery officials.

She visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater, the announcement said.

Yousif said she plans to use the winnings to pay off her house, pay bills, and then save the remainder.

Lucky for Life is a daily Michigan Lottery game. The top prize of $1,000 a day for life is awarded to those who match all five winning numbers drawn from 1 to 48 along with a Lucky Ball that ranges from 1 to 18. Those who match all five winning numbers without a Lucky Ball number $25,000 a year for life.

Tickets may be purchased at Lottery retailers across the state and at the Michigan Lottery website.