Sterling Heights woman charged with torture, abuse of boyfriend's elderly mother

Laura Tisdelle Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 40-year-old Sterling Heights woman was arraigned Friday in connection with the torture and abuse of her boyfriend's 80-year-old mother.

Laura Tisdelle was arraigned on charges of torture (life felony), first-degree vulnerable adult abuse (15-year felony), unlawful imprisonment (15-year felony) and third-degree domestic violence (five-year felony).

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, on June 21, Tisdelle's boyfriend returned home after a trip and found his mother restrained to a bed with her hands tied together. The victim was found severely beaten and laying in her own urine and feces.

The prosecutor's office says that while her boyfriend was traveling, Tisdelle was the victim's caregiver in her Sterling Heights home.

The victim is currently in critical condition at an area hospital.

A $200,000 cash/surety bond was set, and Tisdelle was ordered to have no contact with the victim. When Tisdelle is released, she is required to wear a GPS and alcohol tether and was referred to community corrections for substance abuse and a mental health evaluation.

"The torture and abuse allegedly inflicted upon a defenseless, elderly woman is a grim testament to the darkest corners of our society. It is my solemn duty to prosecute these heinous acts. We will ensure that the victim's voice is heard, her pain acknowledged, and her perpetrator held accountable," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 5, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for July 12.