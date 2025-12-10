Sterling Heights police sergeant recounts rescuing woman from burning car

A Sterling Heights police sergeant recounts the moment he helped rescue an elderly woman from a burning car.

The dramatic scene was captured on a police body camera in the area of 18 Mile Road and Van Dyke on Monday.

"This one was worse than normal," said Sterling Heights Police Sergeant Justin King.

As of now, investigators believe the woman ran into a pole. King says they rescued the woman from a burning car in the middle of rush hour traffic.

"They are putting their lives in danger getting the woman out of the car, same with the bystanders that were assisting my officers as we are trying to get them out of there," said King.

Officers began performing life-saving procedures on the woman in the snow.

The Sterling Heights Police Department commended the actions of these officers, even referring to them as heroic.

King says it's just part of the job.

"The core value that always comes up is the desire to help people because if you don't have that desire, you are not going to put yourself in that danger," he said.