Seriously injured woman rescued from fiery crash in Sterling Heights

Police and bystanders rescued a seriously injured woman from a burning vehicle in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The multiple-vehicle crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 18 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said when its officers arrived, they saw one of the vehicles involved fully engulfed in flames, with an older woman trapped inside.

Dashboard camera and bodycam footage provided by police related details of the rescue scene as people gathered near the vehicle doors.

"The engine's engulfed," a police officer told dispatch as he arrived.

"I can't walk," the injured woman said as a group of people reached in to help her out of the vehicle. "Thank you, thank you."

The police report said, "With the vehicle fire intensifying and the driver unable to escape on her own, officers and nearby bystanders acted without hesitation. Working together, they pulled the injured woman from the burning vehicle and carried her to safety, far from the danger of the advancing fire."

Those on scene provided emergency medical care until the Sterling Heights Fire Department arrived to take over and transport her to a nearby hospital.

"Last night's response exemplifies the very best of our police officers," said Sterling Heights Police Chief Andy Satterfield. "These officers ran toward a burning vehicle without hesitation because someone's life depended on it. Their bravery, skill, and teamwork, along with the critical help from bystanders and our fire department partners, made the difference between life and death. We are incredibly proud of them."