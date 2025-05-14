Video shows Sterling Heights officer jumping into Clinton River to rescue stranded kayaker

A kayaker was rescued from the Clinton River in Macomb County, Michigan, after the vessel capsized and she struck her head Saturday afternoon.

The Sterling Heights police and fire departments, along with a bystander, were involved in the river rescues of that woman and her daughter, who had also lost her kayak. A third relative was also kayaking with them during what the police report said was the group's first time kayaking.

The emergency call was made about 2:30 p.m., seeking help for the stranded kayaker Clinton River at Riverland Park.

When he arrived, Officer Nikolas Bruno ran out of his vehicle to the shoreline and saw a woman clinging to a downed tree amid a log jam in the middle of the river. There were two other people near her, one who was atop on a nearby log herself and the other who was still in a kayak

"Is she above water, breathing?" the officer shouted out.

"She's holding on to a log," was the reply.

Bruno then jumped into the river and navigated over the dam of logs to reach the woman in distress. In the meantime, a nearby good Samaritan offered her life jacket and the officer put it on the stranded kayaker. The two then swam back to shore.

The woman's daughter, who had also lost her kayak, was rescued by Sterling Heights Fire Department from her perch atop the log dam.

The older woman explained that they and another relative were kayaking for the first time when she capsized after getting caught on a downed tree in the river. During the upset, she hit her head and was barely able to hold on to the log she found in the aftermath.

"Officer Bruno, a U.S. Navy veteran, displayed exceptional bravery and selflessness by risking his own life in the rescue. His heroic actions reflect the highest standards of duty and commitment to the community," the report said. "This incident is yet another example of a Sterling Heights Police Officer going above and beyond to protect and serve our residents."