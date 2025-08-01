Sterling Heights man accused of crashing his car into a van in road rage incident

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

A road rage incident that erupted into a vehicle crash and gunfire in Macomb County, Michigan, has resulted in a felony charge.

Michael Dedaj, 28, of Sterling Heights, was arraigned Wednesday in Shelby Township's 41-A District Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido reported. This is a four-year felony charge.

The road rage incident happened on Tuesday near the Puff Cannabis Company in Utica. Dedaj was driving a red Charger at the time, the prosecutor's office said. Another driver and his passenger were in a white van.

While on a side street, the two drivers had an argument that escalated into a road rage incident. The Charger crashed twice into the van. In response, the van driver, who is a Concealed Pistol License holder, fired his weapon multiple times. At least one bullet grazed Dedaj, the prosecutor said.

Bond was set at $30,000 cash/surety, 10% bond. If released, Dedaj will be ordered to wear a tether.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 11, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for Aug. 18.

"Violent and reckless behavior on our roads puts everyone at risk. My office remains committed to holding accountable those who choose to escalate arguments into criminal acts," Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said about the case.