Stellantis to address odor issue affecting neighborhood on Detroit's east side

(CBS DETROIT) - Robert Shobe has lived in the East Canfield Village neighborhood on Detroit's east side for over 20 years

Since the Stellantis auto plant behind his home expanded in 2019, he and his neighbors have had to deal with a foul odor.

"They built it 400 feet from my backdoor," he said. "This is unsafe for anybody to live around."

Shobe is now the spokesperson for a group advocating on behalf of people living on Canfield Street and Beniteau Street. It's called Justice for Bentieau Residents.

He says the odor, which smells like paint, has impacted his health and others in the community.

"I have physical effects. My neighbors have physical effects. We have people going to the hospital … every day from breathing this stuff. It hasn't been resolved," he said.

Now, Stellantis says it has installed a device that could fix the problem.

In a letter to the community below, the company says it's installing a second regenerative thermal oxidizer.

As you know, we have been working diligently to install a second regenerative thermal oxidizer (RTO) and ducting at the Detroit Assembly Complex – Mack plant to address odor concerns raised by the community. Today, we are pleased to report that installation is complete, and the system is now fully operational to remove odors from sources identified through our investigation. The exhaust from two existing stacks will be routed to this new system to destroy odor contributing compounds. Additionally, actual volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions will be reduced through this process. We know this has been a lengthy process and we want to thank you for your patience as we worked to identify and resolve this issue. As always, you can reach out to us on the Mack Assembly Community Hotline at (833) 310-2313 if you have concerns. Additionally, as a result of our supplemental environmental project, the Detroit Public Schools Community District will begin installing a new building management system at Southeastern High School in the coming weeks that will improve the functionality and efficiency of the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. We expect that work to be complete by the start of the new school year. From the beginning, we committed to making this right and will continue to comply to the fullest extent with the terms of our air permit.

Stellantis says it's a device that should reduce emissions in the neighborhood and potentially eliminate the odor that's caused Shobe and his neighbor's problems for years.

"I don't have a lot of confidence," he said.

But Shobe has heard this before and isn't optimistic about if this device will work.

"This is about the fourth or fifth Band-Aid where they think they fixed the problem. We are still the guinea pigs that's suffering from this."

In this case, Shobe says actions speak louder than words.