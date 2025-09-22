Watch CBS News
Stellantis investigates data breach at third-party provider's platform

Stellantis reports that it has identified a data breach on a third-party provider's platform, which supports North American customers. 

The automaker says it has activated its incident response protocols and "took prompt action to contain and mitigate the situation." Stellantis says the third-party platform does not store sensitive information, including financial data, and the information impacted by the breach was contact information.

The company says it has notified authorities and informed customers who were affected.

"We encourage customers to remain vigilant against potential phishing attempts and avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal information in response to unexpected emails, texts, or calls. Customers with questions or who wish to verify communications, should contact Stellantis directly through official channels," the company said in a statement.

Stellantis owns companies including Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler and Fiat. The company named its new CEO, Antonio Filosa, in May 2025.

