Antonio Filosa named incoming CEO for Stellantis

The Stellantis board of directors has unanimously selected Antonio Filosa as its new chief executive officer.

The automotive company's announcement on Wednesday cited a search process involving internal and external candidates. A shareholder meeting will be called to elect Filosa to the board of directors. In the meantime, he will have CEO responsibilities starting June 23.

"It is my great honor to be named the CEO of this fantastic Company," Filosa said in his statement. "I am grateful to our Chairman, John Elkann, and to the members of our Board for their leadership, particularly in these recent months, and for the confidence they have placed in me to lead our business during this pivotal time for our industry."

Antonio Filosa, named Stellantis CEO effective June 23, 2025. Stellantis

John Elkann will continue in his role as executive chairman for now.

"Antonio's deep understanding of our Company, including its people who he views as our core strength, and of our industry equip him perfectly for the role of Chief Executive Officer in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis' development," Elkann said in his statement.

Filosa is a 25-year-veteran of the company, leading its operations in both North and South America. The roles included chief operating officer in South America where he grew the Stellantis brand vehicles, including a launch of the Jeep brand in Brazil.

Most recently, he was chief operating officer for the Americas.

Stellantis is the parent company for 14 automotive brands, including Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati. The Stellantis North America headquarters is in Auburn Hills, Michigan.