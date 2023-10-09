Stellantis announces more than 500 layoffs in Michigan due to UAW strike

(CBS DETROIT) - Stellantis announced on Monday more than 500 people were temporarily laid off in Michigan due to the United Auto Workers strike.

The automaker says the last day for 520 workers at the Trenton Engine Complex was Friday, Oct. 6. Stellantis also laid off 50 workers at the Kokomo Casting plant in Indiana (last day was Oct. 6) and 70 workers laid off at the Toledo Machining Plant in Ohio (last day was Sept. 22).

This brings the total number of represented workers laid off to 640. The automaker says is a result of the UAW strike at the Toledo Assembly Complex, which has been on strike since Sept. 15.

"Stellantis continues to closely monitor the impact of the UAW strike action on our manufacturing operations," the company said in a statement.

The UAW has been on strike against Detroit's three big automakers for over three weeks as of Oct. 9, with thousands of workers from more than 40 plants across the country called to walk out of their plants.

On Monday, General Motors shared details of its latest offer to the union. The offer includes a 20% wage increase over the life of the agreement, with a 10% increase in the first year for most employees. Additionally, all active full-time temporary workers employed for one year will be converted to Step-1 in-progression employees immediately once ratified.

Temporary workers will also see wages increased to $20 per hour.

Meanwhile, union workers at Mack Trucks went on strike after voting down a tentative five-year contract agreement that negotiators had reached with the company.

The UAW said 4,000 unionized workers walked out at 7 a.m. on Monday, adding to labor turmoil in the industry that has ensnared all three big Detroit automakers.

In a letter, UAW President Shawn Fain said in a letter to parent company Volvo Trucks that 73% of workers voted down the deal.