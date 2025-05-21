Stellantis announces $388 million investment for "megahub" in Metro Detroit

Stellantis announced on Wednesday a $388 million plan to develop a megahub in Wayne County, Michigan.

The company confirmed that the facility will be in Van Buren Township and will launch in 2027. The building will include an automated storage system called AutoStore and a retrieval system. Officials say AutoStore uses robots to retrieve and deliver parts to workstations while employees process the final shipments to enhance speed and accuracy.

The facility will have about 488 employees represented by the United Auto Workers union, the company said in a news release.

Stellantis said the latest investment is part of a "broader consolidation strategy" and builds upon the automaker's 2023 UAW contract agreements, according to a news release. The company said that under the contract agreement, it has invested $120 million to "strengthen parts and services operations." Those other investments included a new facility in East Fishkill, New York, and improvements to existing distribution centers.

The investment comes after Stellantis sold its parts distribution centers in Center Line and Marysville, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as part of the consolidation plan. Those locations will serve under a sale-leaseback agreement amid the construction of the megahub.

Employees from the Center Line, Warren, Warren Sherwood and Milwaukee parts centers will be shifted to the new Metro Detroit hub. Meanwhile, workers from the Marysville center will be moved to the Warren and Warren Sherwood locations. Stellantis says the Warren Sherwood center will be an e-coating upfitting facility.

"Our customers count on us to deliver the right part, at the right time, every time," said Darren Bradshaw, senior vice president and head of Mopar North America, in a statement. "With the Metro Detroit Megahub, we're building a faster, smarter and more reliable parts distribution network that puts their needs first. This investment reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability and operational excellence, while also creating a modern, high-tech workplace for our employees."

CBS News Detroit contacted the UAW for comment and is waiting for a response.

NOTE: The video above previously aired on May 6, 2025.