State suspends Flint driving school's license, pending further investigation

The Michigan Department of State has suspended a driver education business in Flint, with no classes or instruction allowed until further notice.

The state agency said it issued the suspension Thursday against On the Move Driving School LLC on West Pierson Road, alleging that an initial investigation found the prover permitted individuals who were not properly certified to provide driver education, maintained inaccurate student records, and did not follow the classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction rules.

"The summary suspension is an emergency action to protect the public while MDOS continues its investigation and administrative proceedings," state officials said.

State law requires certain criteria for driver education providers; and those who do not meet the requirements face a written warning, probation, fines or suspension of their certificate.

The agency said those who have concerns about driver education providers can file a complaint online. Students or families who are affected by this suspension also may contact the MDOS Driver Education Unit at DriverEd@Michigan.gov or 517-241-6850 for assistance.