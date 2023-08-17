State police investigate shooting on I-696 in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on I-696 early Thursday morning.

At about 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 17, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received a 911 call, and a driver, who had a passenger in the vehicle, reported they had been shot at on westbound I-696 near Evergreen.

After further interviewing the driver, state police learned that the caller was in the left lane when they saw a white SUV driving fast behind them.

The caller told MSP they moved to the middle left lane, and the SUV slowed down next to them.

"When the caller looked over at the SUV, he saw a man pointing a gun at him," said Michigan State Police. "The caller and his passenger both stated they heard 4-5 shots come from the suspect vehicle. Neither were injured. The caller exited at the Orchard Lake exit, and the SUV continued on."

The freeway was closed while authorities investigated. There were no bullet holes in the caller's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The investigation is ongoing.