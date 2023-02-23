State police encourage caution, warn residents of downed power lines after ice storm
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is reminding residents to use caution after the winter storm brought wind, ice, snow, power outages and downed power lines to several areas throughout the state.
According to PowerOutage.us, there are 744,462 customers in Michigan without power.
Most power outages are in the southern area of the state and more specifically, in the Metro Detroit area of southeastern Michigan.
Officials say the storm impacted Oakland, Hillsdale, Macomb and Jackson counties the most.
State police authorities are working with local emergency partners to make sure that communities have the resources they
"This intense blast of winter severely impacted our communities across the state," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. "We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the public health and safety of Michigan citizens."
Here are some reminders from MSP on how to stay safe during a power outage:
- Stay at least 25 feet from any downed lines and assume that every line is "live" and dangerous.
- Call 911 to report a downed power line.
- If clearing trees or limbs, make sure they are not in contact with a power line. Trees and branches can conduct electricity and electrocute you on contact.
- Report outages to your utility company.
- Never run a generator indoors. Place it is outside, far away from windows or any other area where exhaust can vent back into a living area. Carbon monoxide can cause injury or death.
- Check on elderly and disabled neighbors to ensure they are safe.
- Use battery-powered lanterns, if possible, rather than candles to light homes without electrical power. If you use candles, make sure they are in safe holders away from curtains, paper, wood, or other flammable items. Never leave a candle burning when you are out of the room.
- Use extreme caution when driving. If traffic signals are out, treat each signal as a stop sign. Come to a complete stop at every intersection and look before you proceed.
