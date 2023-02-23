State police encourage caution, warn residents of downed power lines after ice storm

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is reminding residents to use caution after the winter storm brought wind, ice, snow, power outages and downed power lines to several areas throughout the state.

According to PowerOutage.us, there are 744,462 customers in Michigan without power.

Most power outages are in the southern area of the state and more specifically, in the Metro Detroit area of southeastern Michigan.

Officials say the storm impacted Oakland, Hillsdale, Macomb and Jackson counties the most.

State police authorities are working with local emergency partners to make sure that communities have the resources they

"This intense blast of winter severely impacted our communities across the state," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, Deputy State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. "We are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the public health and safety of Michigan citizens."

Here are some reminders from MSP on how to stay safe during a power outage: