State of Michigan's official Christmas tree to come from Sault Ste. Marie

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

The State of Michigan's official 2025 Christmas tree has been selected, with delivery scheduled for November 1 at the capitol in Lansing. 

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget made the announcement Thursday, saying a 68-foot spruce from Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula is the chosen tree. 

Sault Ste. Marie resident Linda Reid donated the tree in honor of her grandparents, Lawrence and Nettie Richey. 

"I was shocked when I found out our tree was selected as the 2025 state Christmas tree," said Linda Reid. "I don't remember a time when the tree wasn't in the backyard, but my grandparents played an integral role in my life since I was a young girl, so it means a lot to be able to make this donation in their honor." 

The tree will be harvested October 30, state officials said. 

The transportation to Lansing will be coordinated with the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association and DTMB's Christmas tree crew. Local Boy Scout troops from the Lansing area will continue their tradition of untying the tree upon arrival. 

Then the HI-Ball Company of Lansing will provide a crane and crew to hoist the spruce into place near the intersection of Capitol and East Michigan avenues.  

The City of Lansing's forestry team will prepare the tree for decorating. The Michigan Capitol Commission and the Lansing Board of Water & Light are tasked with the lighting scheme and decorations. 

The tree lighting ceremony takes place 7:30 p.m. November 21, during Lansing's annual Silver Bells in the City celebration. 

