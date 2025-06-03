Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency several for Michigan communities after May 15 storms, tornadoes

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for several communities following the severe storms and tornadoes on May 15.

The declaration was issued for the city of Lansing, as well as Allegan and Baraga counties, where officials recorded 11 tornadoes, flash floods and storm damage. Under the state of emergency, state resources, such as financial assistance, will be available.

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, which is part of the Lake Superior Band of Chippewa Indians, is included in Baraga County's declaration, according to Whitmer's office.

"These storms left a mark on Michigan especially in our capital city and in Allegan and Baraga counties," Whitmer said in a news release. "After major damage to infrastructure and essential services, we're stepping in to support local recovery efforts and help these communities get back on their feet. Michigan is no stranger to tough weather, and we always come back stronger."

In Lansing, an EF-1 tornado caused severe damage to infrastructure and downed power lines and trees. State officials say debris blocked roadways, making it difficult for authorities and utility crews to respond.

Two EF-1 tornadoes were recorded in Allegan County, reaching 95 mph and damaging 11 communities. State officials say recovery efforts remain two weeks after the storm. In Baraga County, four inches of rain resulted in flash flooding, impacting the Village of L'Anse Wastewater Treatment Plant.

"We've been working with the affected communities since the storms first hit," said Captain Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division. "Our priority is to ensure they have the support and resources needed. We'll continue to coordinate with local leaders, state agencies, and federal partners to help these communities navigate the recovery process."

In May, Michigan recorded its 28th tornado this year. This year's number of tornadoes is the seventh highest reported in a year, one less than the 29 tornadoes confirmed in 1991. So far, 1974 holds the top spot with 39 confirmed tornadoes, followed by 2001 with 35 confirmed tornadoes, according to CBS News Detroit's NEXT Weather team.