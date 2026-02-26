St. Clair County Sheriff's Office deputies investigation fire at storage facility

A massive fire has essentially destroyed a St Clair County Sheriff's Office storage facility early Wednesday. While no one was hurt, the building holds evidence. So what does this mean for pending court cases in the county?

St Clair County authorities worked well into the day, making sure this fire was out. CBS News Detroit learned that the building houses the county's drug task force, and includes items such as equipment and ammunition, but also evidence.

"The absence of evidence can be critically damaging and destructive to a prosecution," said former federal prosecutor Rick Convertino.

Sources told CBS News Detroit that the building mainly houses evidence about narcotics investigations. While the loss of evidence is still being determined, it may not have a major impact on upcoming trials.

Most prosecutors don't build their case on one building block, one form of evidence; usually its multiple forms of evidence.

Convertino says that if there is a loss of evidence that could lead to concerns from the defense over whether their client is receiving a fair trial.

"If the defendant can't get a fair child, then the prosecutor is obligated to also dismiss the case, so it's a very big deal," Convertino said.

According to the sheriff, a fireproof vault did help save evidence. But even if some is lost, other variables could still be available, like officer testimony, and photos or videos.

"The defense will argue well, yes, without this physical evidence, we can't proceed, my client can't get a fair trial without the physical evidence being presented at trial, and that's ultimately an issue for the judge to decide," said Convertino.